NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that North Korean troops have entered Russia, escalating global tensions. This move was met with a call from Kyiv for increased arms support from its allies and permission for deep strikes into Russian territory.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol raised concerns about the deployment, stating it could happen sooner than anticipated, while Rutte labeled the situation as a significant escalation and a violation of U.N. resolutions. Ukrainian intelligence confirmed troops in the Kursk region.

Amid skepticism from Moscow, Ukrainian officials stress the importance of a stronger allied response, emphasizing the need for weapons over sanctions to deter North Korea's involvement. The development signifies growing desperation from Russia, highlighting the complex geopolitics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)