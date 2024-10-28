Left Menu

LG Manoj Sinha Calls for Zero Tolerance on Terror in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized decisive action against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure peace and development. He directed strong measures against terrorists and their supporters while promoting socioeconomic growth. Sinha highlighted the need for zero tolerance and enhanced security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to bolster security in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha instructed security forces to take unwavering action against terrorists. The directive aimed to safeguard peace and ensure developmental progress across the union territory.

During a comprehensive security review meeting for the Kashmir Division, LG Sinha emphasized the importance of socioeconomic advancement and creating a sense of security among the citizens. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, were in attendance.

The LG underscored a steadfast approach against anti-national activities and advocated for preemptive actions against terrorist threats. He called for dismantling narco-terrorism networks and enhancing development initiatives such as improved road and telecom connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

