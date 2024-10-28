LG Manoj Sinha Calls for Zero Tolerance on Terror in J&K

In a decisive move to bolster security in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha instructed security forces to take unwavering action against terrorists. The directive aimed to safeguard peace and ensure developmental progress across the union territory.

During a comprehensive security review meeting for the Kashmir Division, LG Sinha emphasized the importance of socioeconomic advancement and creating a sense of security among the citizens. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, were in attendance.

The LG underscored a steadfast approach against anti-national activities and advocated for preemptive actions against terrorist threats. He called for dismantling narco-terrorism networks and enhancing development initiatives such as improved road and telecom connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)