Peaceful Eid Follows Unrest in Mothabari

The atmosphere in Mothabari, part of West Bengal's Malda district, returned to normal as a significant number of people participated in Eid prayers, according to a senior police officer. Despite recent unrest, the Eid celebration proceeded peacefully.

According to Inspector General of Police (North Bengal) Rajesh Yadav, 63 people have been apprehended following the Thursday clashes. Additionally, 19 criminal cases related to arson and vandalism are currently under investigation.

Internet services remain suspended throughout Kaliachak, where Mothabari resides. Security presence includes state armed police, rapid action force (RAF), and quick response teams to ensure peace in the region, Yadav reported.

