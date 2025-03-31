Turkey's Fragile Peace Process Faces Uncertain Future Amid Kurdish Distrust

Turkey's peace process aims to resolve a 40-year conflict with Kurdish militants but is marred by uncertainty and distrust. Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan called for disarmament, yet the Kurdish community remains skeptical.

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party has demanded necessary democratic reforms after Ocalan's call, highlighting the need for political changes to ensure a lasting peace.

Ongoing government crackdowns and arrests, including that of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, fuel mistrust among the Kurds and pose a threat to Turkey's political and economic stability.

