Turkey's Fragile Peace Process Faces Uncertain Future Amid Kurdish Distrust

Turkey's peace process, aimed at ending a 40-year conflict with Kurdish militants, faces uncertainty. Despite a call for disarmament, distrust remains high amidst political crackdowns. The Kurdish DEM Party demands reforms for peace, while jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan's involvement is contentious. Turkey's political stability is at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey's peace process aims to resolve a 40-year conflict with Kurdish militants but is marred by uncertainty and distrust. Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan called for disarmament, yet the Kurdish community remains skeptical.

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party has demanded necessary democratic reforms after Ocalan's call, highlighting the need for political changes to ensure a lasting peace.

Ongoing government crackdowns and arrests, including that of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, fuel mistrust among the Kurds and pose a threat to Turkey's political and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

