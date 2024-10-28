Intense Standoff: Army Neutralizes Terrorist Attack in Akhnoor

An Army convoy came under fire on Monday morning in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu, with terrorists targeting an ambulance. Special forces and NSG commandos responded, ultimately killing one of the attackers, according to officials.

In an unprecedented move, the Army deployed four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and securing the perimeter around the attack site near the Assan temple in the Jogwan village, along the Line of Control in the Bhattal area of Khour.

The assault on the convoy came as tensions have risen in the region, with the Army boosting efforts to neutralize terrorist threats. One terrorist's body and weapons were recovered, while the search for the remaining attackers continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)