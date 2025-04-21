Relief Efforts Intensify After Devastating Landslides in Jammu Region

The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, visited Ramban district on Monday, offering an update on ongoing relief efforts after a catastrophic landslide. Triggered by relentless rainfall, the landslide has wreaked havoc on the region, obstructing roads and damaging critical infrastructure, with at least three lives lost.

'Record-breaking rainfall has led to severe disruptions, blocking roads with boulders and slush,' Kumar remarked during his visit. He confirmed the district administration swiftly launched relief operations, working diligently to clear the debris and restore road access.

Kumar emphasized the government's commitment to restoring essential services like electricity and food supplies to impacted communities, noting that, 'Efforts are underway to ensure the provision of power, rations, and other necessities.' Additionally, he highlighted that approximately 10 to 12 villages suffered varied damage, with assessment teams evaluating the situation.

Further, he reassured that rescue teams, including the SDRF, NDRF, Indian Army, and local administration, are actively addressing the disaster's ramifications. Meanwhile, Kishtwar's District Commissioner, Rajesh Shavan, clarified that a landslide in Pathernaki wasn't rain-induced. Despite light snow complicating conditions on National Highway 244, diligent snow clearance allowed one-way traffic restoration by 4:30 PM.

Shavan assured that essential supplies and assistance for affected families in Pathernaki are being provided by the district authorities, easing the plight of those impacted by the weather disturbances.

