Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Scandal: 47 Charged in Paper Leak Case

The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) has taken a major step in the 2022 senior teacher recruitment exam paper leak case, filing charges against 47 individuals before a special court. This action marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into a high-profile scandal.

The charges, initially filed in Udaipur, have been moved to the Enforcement Directorate court as part of a broader crackdown that also involves a money laundering case. Authorities disclosed that two separate FIRs were lodged in connection with this alleged leak, with arrests made after police intercepted a bus carrying candidates with the leaked papers.

Despite this progress, efforts continue to apprehend the primary suspects, including a man identified as Suresh Dhaka, the alleged kingpin and a local coaching center owner. Declared a fugitive, authorities plan to issue a warrant for his arrest as investigations widen.

