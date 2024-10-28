Left Menu

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Scandal: 47 Charged in Paper Leak Case

The Rajasthan Police's SOG has filed charges against 47 individuals linked to the 2022 senior teacher recruitment paper leak. The charges stem from incidents in Udaipur, with efforts ongoing to apprehend additional suspects, including the alleged mastermind. The ED has also initiated a money laundering probe related to the case.

Updated: 28-10-2024
The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) has taken a major step in the 2022 senior teacher recruitment exam paper leak case, filing charges against 47 individuals before a special court. This action marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into a high-profile scandal.

The charges, initially filed in Udaipur, have been moved to the Enforcement Directorate court as part of a broader crackdown that also involves a money laundering case. Authorities disclosed that two separate FIRs were lodged in connection with this alleged leak, with arrests made after police intercepted a bus carrying candidates with the leaked papers.

Despite this progress, efforts continue to apprehend the primary suspects, including a man identified as Suresh Dhaka, the alleged kingpin and a local coaching center owner. Declared a fugitive, authorities plan to issue a warrant for his arrest as investigations widen.

