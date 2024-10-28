Land Controversy Explodes in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has refuted claims from the state BJP that it aimed to reclaim 1,200 acres of land from farmers in a Vijayapura district village. The state officials clarified at a joint press conference that only 11 acres in Honwad village belong to the Waqf board, contradicting BJP's assertions.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda explained that despite a 1973-74 notification for over 14,000 acres, only 723 acres are under the Waqf board's control today. Contrary to BJP allegations, the state has no plans to reclaim the reported 1,200 acres, with most land already allocated to farmers under various acts.

The ministers accused the controversy of being a tool for dividing communities ahead of the proposed Waqf Bill, with BJP internal conflicts also fueling the issue. The Waqf Board's role and land holdings were detailed, aiming to dismiss misconceptions about government property rights.

