Left Menu

Land Controversy Explodes in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has countered BJP claims regarding land recovery from farmers in Honwad village, asserting that only 11 acres belong to the Waqf board. Ministers emphasized that no directives exist to reclaim 1,200 acres. Allegations are seen as political maneuvering linked to a proposed Waqf Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:06 IST
Land Controversy Explodes in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has refuted claims from the state BJP that it aimed to reclaim 1,200 acres of land from farmers in a Vijayapura district village. The state officials clarified at a joint press conference that only 11 acres in Honwad village belong to the Waqf board, contradicting BJP's assertions.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda explained that despite a 1973-74 notification for over 14,000 acres, only 723 acres are under the Waqf board's control today. Contrary to BJP allegations, the state has no plans to reclaim the reported 1,200 acres, with most land already allocated to farmers under various acts.

The ministers accused the controversy of being a tool for dividing communities ahead of the proposed Waqf Bill, with BJP internal conflicts also fueling the issue. The Waqf Board's role and land holdings were detailed, aiming to dismiss misconceptions about government property rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024