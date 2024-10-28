Guterres Warns of Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis as Violence Intensifies

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Security Council on Monday to assist in safeguarding civilians trapped in the ongoing conflict in Sudan. However, he emphasized that the conditions were not favorable for the deployment of a U.N. force. 'The people of Sudan are enduring an unimaginable ordeal of violence, with thousands of civilians dead and many more subjected to horrendous acts, including widespread sexual violence,' Guterres told the council.

The conflict, ignited in mid-April 2023 from a political struggle between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has precipitated the world's most significant displacement crisis. Guterres made a somber comparison to the ethnic violence in Darfur two decades ago, reminiscent of the grave human rights violations and charges faced by former leaders.

Despite human rights groups advocating for a peacekeeping force, Guterres indicated that the current situation precludes the immediate deployment of U.N. forces for civilian protection. Meanwhile, almost 25 million people in Sudan are in desperate need of aid due to severe famine, exacerbated by restricted access to humanitarian corridors currently mired in political and logistical challenges.

