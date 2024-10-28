Left Menu

Guterres Warns of Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis as Violence Intensifies

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges the Security Council to aid civilians in Sudan amidst escalating violence. He highlights the humanitarian crisis and ethnic violence, as the conflict between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces exacerbates. Guterres suggests developing new strategies for civilian protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:11 IST
Guterres Warns of Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis as Violence Intensifies
Guterres

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Security Council on Monday to assist in safeguarding civilians trapped in the ongoing conflict in Sudan. However, he emphasized that the conditions were not favorable for the deployment of a U.N. force. 'The people of Sudan are enduring an unimaginable ordeal of violence, with thousands of civilians dead and many more subjected to horrendous acts, including widespread sexual violence,' Guterres told the council.

The conflict, ignited in mid-April 2023 from a political struggle between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has precipitated the world's most significant displacement crisis. Guterres made a somber comparison to the ethnic violence in Darfur two decades ago, reminiscent of the grave human rights violations and charges faced by former leaders.

Despite human rights groups advocating for a peacekeeping force, Guterres indicated that the current situation precludes the immediate deployment of U.N. forces for civilian protection. Meanwhile, almost 25 million people in Sudan are in desperate need of aid due to severe famine, exacerbated by restricted access to humanitarian corridors currently mired in political and logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024