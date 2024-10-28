Left Menu

Rheinmetall and DOK-ING Forge Innovative Defence Partnership

Rheinmetall and DOK-ING are forming a joint venture to develop unmanned vehicles for defense purposes, including mine clearance and air defense. The partnership aims to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities, with a prototype vehicle expected by 2025, pending approval from European authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:15 IST
Rheinmetall and DOK-ING Forge Innovative Defence Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German defense giant Rheinmetall and Croatian robotics firm DOK-ING have announced a strategic partnership to create unmanned vehicles for battlefield applications, including tasks like mine clearance and air defense. The companies signed an agreement aimed at establishing a joint venture, contingent on approval from European Commission and national antitrust bodies.

At the Berlin signing ceremony, DOK-ING owner Vjekoslav Majetic highlighted the urgent need for a robust European defense industry. 'This partnership arrives as Europe recognizes the necessity to bolster its defense capabilities to safeguard peace and democracy,' Majetic commented.

The initial focus will be on an unmanned mine-scattering prototype vehicle expected in 2025, which will also have capabilities for laying and mapping mines, according to Bjoern Bernhard of Rheinmetall. Future projects will involve developing remote-controlled vehicles with air defense and resupply capabilities, combining DOK-ING's robotics expertise with Rheinmetall's military technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024