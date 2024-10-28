Rheinmetall and DOK-ING Forge Innovative Defence Partnership

German defense giant Rheinmetall and Croatian robotics firm DOK-ING have announced a strategic partnership to create unmanned vehicles for battlefield applications, including tasks like mine clearance and air defense. The companies signed an agreement aimed at establishing a joint venture, contingent on approval from European Commission and national antitrust bodies.

At the Berlin signing ceremony, DOK-ING owner Vjekoslav Majetic highlighted the urgent need for a robust European defense industry. 'This partnership arrives as Europe recognizes the necessity to bolster its defense capabilities to safeguard peace and democracy,' Majetic commented.

The initial focus will be on an unmanned mine-scattering prototype vehicle expected in 2025, which will also have capabilities for laying and mapping mines, according to Bjoern Bernhard of Rheinmetall. Future projects will involve developing remote-controlled vehicles with air defense and resupply capabilities, combining DOK-ING's robotics expertise with Rheinmetall's military technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)