U.S. Issues Stern Warning to Iran at U.N.
The United States has issued a stern warning to Iran at the United Nations, emphasizing severe consequences for any further aggressive actions against Israel or U.S. personnel. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called for an end to hostilities and stressed America's readiness to defend itself if necessary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 01:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 01:11 IST
On Monday, the United States issued a stern warning to Iran during a session at the United Nations, cautioning Tehran against any additional aggressive actions toward Israel or U.S. personnel in the region.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, underscored America's willingness to take action in self-defense, emphasizing the desire to prevent further escalation.
Thomas-Greenfield urged that the recent exchanges of fire between Israel and Iran should cease, highlighting the U.S.'s aim to halt ongoing hostilities.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Defense Chief Urges Israel for Peacekeeper Safety
UN Base Breach: Rising Tensions Between Israel and Hezbollah
EU Urges Swift Condemnation of Israeli Attacks on UNIFIL
Tensions Rise in Lebanon: Israel Accuses UNIFIL of Ineffectiveness Amid Hezbollah Conflict
Spain Decries Israeli Attacks on UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon