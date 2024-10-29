U.S. Issues Stern Warning to Iran at U.N.

On Monday, the United States issued a stern warning to Iran during a session at the United Nations, cautioning Tehran against any additional aggressive actions toward Israel or U.S. personnel in the region.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, underscored America's willingness to take action in self-defense, emphasizing the desire to prevent further escalation.

Thomas-Greenfield urged that the recent exchanges of fire between Israel and Iran should cease, highlighting the U.S.'s aim to halt ongoing hostilities.