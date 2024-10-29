Left Menu

U.S. Issues Stern Warning to Iran at U.N.

The United States has issued a stern warning to Iran at the United Nations, emphasizing severe consequences for any further aggressive actions against Israel or U.S. personnel. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called for an end to hostilities and stressed America's readiness to defend itself if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 01:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 01:11 IST
U.S. Issues Stern Warning to Iran at U.N.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the United States issued a stern warning to Iran during a session at the United Nations, cautioning Tehran against any additional aggressive actions toward Israel or U.S. personnel in the region.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, underscored America's willingness to take action in self-defense, emphasizing the desire to prevent further escalation.

Thomas-Greenfield urged that the recent exchanges of fire between Israel and Iran should cease, highlighting the U.S.'s aim to halt ongoing hostilities.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024