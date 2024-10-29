Left Menu

Ceaseless Conflict: Israel's Ban on UN Agency and Its Aftermath

Israel's parliament banned the UNRWA agency from operating, citing involvement in attacks. This decision stirred concerns about worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Amid ongoing clashes and evacuation orders, ceasefire talks are resuming. The escalating conflict also sees Israel's bombings in Lebanon and clashes with Iran, impacting regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 02:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 02:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's Knesset has passed a contentious law prohibiting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating within the country. This decision has sparked alarm among Israel's Western allies, who are concerned it could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The law's proponents cited the involvement of some UNRWA staff in attacks on Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli military operations intensified in north Gaza, trapping civilians without basic supplies and causing significant casualties. International efforts to broker a ceasefire have resumed, with discussions of a temporary truce in exchange for hostages and prisoners.

Amidst Israel's military campaign in Lebanon against Hezbollah, regional tensions continue to escalate, drawing Iran into the conflict and impacting global oil supplies. The ongoing Israeli operations and retaliations threaten further instability across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

