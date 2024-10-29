Ceaseless Conflict: Israel's Ban on UN Agency and Its Aftermath

Israel's Knesset has passed a contentious law prohibiting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating within the country. This decision has sparked alarm among Israel's Western allies, who are concerned it could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The law's proponents cited the involvement of some UNRWA staff in attacks on Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli military operations intensified in north Gaza, trapping civilians without basic supplies and causing significant casualties. International efforts to broker a ceasefire have resumed, with discussions of a temporary truce in exchange for hostages and prisoners.

Amidst Israel's military campaign in Lebanon against Hezbollah, regional tensions continue to escalate, drawing Iran into the conflict and impacting global oil supplies. The ongoing Israeli operations and retaliations threaten further instability across the Middle East.

