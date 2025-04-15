Khamenei Endorses Initial Iran-U.S. Talks Progress

In a significant development, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has commented publicly for the first time on the initial round of negotiations with the United States. Khamenei remarked that the talks progressed "well," providing an implicit endorsement of the proceedings so far, as reported by state television.

Despite expressing a reserved optimism regarding the talks, the 85-year-old leader maintained a cautious stance. He stated, "We are neither radically optimistic about the talks nor radically pessimistic," indicating balanced expectations. However, Khamenei admitted to a lingering skepticism towards America.

Khamenei advised Iranian officials to manage the nation's affairs independently of these diplomatic efforts, as preparations for a second round of talks slated for Saturday are underway. His comments reflect a nuanced approach to the discussions while stressing national autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)