Left Menu

Khamenei Endorses Initial Iran-U.S. Talks Progress

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed measured optimism toward the initial round of talks with the U.S., marking his first public comment on the negotiations. While indicating that the talks progressed satisfactorily, Khamenei stressed caution and advised not to fully depend on these talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:29 IST
Khamenei Endorses Initial Iran-U.S. Talks Progress
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has commented publicly for the first time on the initial round of negotiations with the United States. Khamenei remarked that the talks progressed "well," providing an implicit endorsement of the proceedings so far, as reported by state television.

Despite expressing a reserved optimism regarding the talks, the 85-year-old leader maintained a cautious stance. He stated, "We are neither radically optimistic about the talks nor radically pessimistic," indicating balanced expectations. However, Khamenei admitted to a lingering skepticism towards America.

Khamenei advised Iranian officials to manage the nation's affairs independently of these diplomatic efforts, as preparations for a second round of talks slated for Saturday are underway. His comments reflect a nuanced approach to the discussions while stressing national autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025