Wave of Allegations Unveiled: The Dark Legacy of Mohamed Al Fayed

A significant number of over 400 alleged victims have surfaced in a legal case against the late billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, accused of sexual abuse and rape, according to lawyer Dean Armstrong. The case has intensified following a BBC documentary revealing abuses at Harrods, the famed London department store owned by Al Fayed.

The documentary disclosed how Al Fayed, who passed away last year, abused female staff at Harrods and coerced them into compliance, threatening repercussions for complaints. Commenting on the expanding scale of the allegations, Armstrong noted the involvement of those who facilitated the abuse, casting a spotlight on a systemic issue.

Reports indicate that victims, hailing from the UK and internationally, faced abuse at multiple locations tied to Al Fayed's business empire. Criticism has been directed at Harrods for its handling of compensation claims, with concerns of conflicts of interest and communication issues raised by some alleged victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)