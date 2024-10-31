Left Menu

Escalation in the Middle East: Calls for Ceasefire Amidst Rising Tensions

A Hezbollah attack in northern Israel resulted in the deaths of five individuals, escalating tensions in the region. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes in Lebanon reportedly killed six health workers. U.S. envoys and Israeli officials are meeting to discuss a ceasefire. Thousands are fleeing the violence, with humanitarian needs unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An attack by Hezbollah in northern Israel's Metula has claimed five lives, including an Israeli farmer and four foreign workers, according to Israel's Channel 12. Simultaneously, Lebanese authorities reported that Israeli airstrikes killed six health workers in southern Lebanon. This violence comes as U.S. diplomats and Israeli officials prepare to meet, seeking a ceasefire in both Lebanon, where Israel faces off against Hezbollah, and in Gaza against Hamas militants.

The situation further escalated as Israel issued a second-day evacuation warning to residents in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon. The Israeli forces conducted intense airstrikes targeting Hezbollah sites, leading to a frantic evacuation of the area. Black smoke continues to rise from Douris, where strikes reportedly destroyed Hezbollah fuel supplies, according to military sources from both Israel and Lebanon.

As violence spreads, thousands have sought refuge in Deir al-Ahmar, a Christian-majority town, but limited resources have left many without adequate shelter. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed that Israeli strikes have resulted in 178 health worker deaths and injuries since last year. While Hezbollah has launched counterattacks, Israel maintains its operations are narrowly targeted to disrupt Hezbollah's infrastructure.

