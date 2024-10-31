Left Menu

Court Lifts Ban on Deputy President's Swearing-In Amid Legal Drama

Kenya's high court has lifted orders preventing the swearing-in of Kithure Kindiki as deputy president. This decision comes after former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua filed over 30 legal cases challenging his impeachment. The judgment emphasizes the necessity of filling the deputy president's office.

  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya's high court has ruled in favor of lifting orders that barred the swearing-in of the newly appointed deputy president, Kithure Kindiki. This legal battle unfolded after Rigathi Gachagua, the former deputy president, initiated numerous court cases to contest his impeachment.

Judge Anthony Mrima underscored the importance of stability in government, stating, "The office of the deputy president should not remain vacant." The decision follows the submission of more than 30 legal challenges by Gachagua against his removal earlier this month.

This resolution aims to fill the void in Kenya's leadership, ensuring the continuity of governance as political and legal tensions simmer in the background.

(With inputs from agencies.)

