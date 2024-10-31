Court Lifts Ban on Deputy President's Swearing-In Amid Legal Drama

Kenya's high court has ruled in favor of lifting orders that barred the swearing-in of the newly appointed deputy president, Kithure Kindiki. This legal battle unfolded after Rigathi Gachagua, the former deputy president, initiated numerous court cases to contest his impeachment.

Judge Anthony Mrima underscored the importance of stability in government, stating, "The office of the deputy president should not remain vacant." The decision follows the submission of more than 30 legal challenges by Gachagua against his removal earlier this month.

This resolution aims to fill the void in Kenya's leadership, ensuring the continuity of governance as political and legal tensions simmer in the background.

(With inputs from agencies.)