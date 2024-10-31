U.N. Chief Criticizes North Korea's Missile Launch

In a strong rebuke, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned North Korea's latest long-range ballistic missile test, describing it as a 'clear violation' of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The missile launch, seen as a provocative act by the international community, drew sharp criticism from Guterres, who highlighted ongoing concerns about escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Speaking through U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres urged the necessity for diplomatic engagement, emphasizing it as the sole viable pathway to achieving lasting peace and the complete, verifiable denuclearization of the region.

