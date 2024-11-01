Crisis and Ceasefire: The Israel-Lebanon Crossfire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed to U.S. envoys that countering threats from Lebanon and repatriating displaced populations are crucial components of any ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. The statement followed a Hezbollah attack in Metula that killed several, prompting deadly Israeli retaliations in Lebanon.

In the meantime, diplomatic efforts led by U.S. envoys Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein aim to establish ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza. Lebanon's Prime Minister remains hopeful of an impending agreement, focused on a short-term pause to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Amid deadly exchanges and civilian evacuations, both Israel and Hezbollah report extensive casualties, underscoring the urgency for a truce to ease the humanitarian toll. The need for extensive aid continues to rise as local Lebanese communities struggle to accommodate fleeing residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)