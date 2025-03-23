Left Menu

Ukrainian Frontlines and Diplomacy: Zelenskiy's Strategic Plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy conducted strategic meetings with military commanders and prepared for discussions with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia. These talks aimed to ensure Black Sea safety and explore peace settlements. Zelenskiy also visited Donetsk, highlighting the significance of drones in Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 02:36 IST
Ukrainian Frontlines and Diplomacy: Zelenskiy's Strategic Plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy convened with top military commanders in Ukraine's northeast, deliberating on the country's conflict frontlines with Russia. The discourse also covered upcoming meetings with U.S. officials, set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Visuals on platform X depicted Zelenskiy in Kharkiv, a frequent target of Russian attacks, as discussions spanned sectors in Ukraine's east and the Kursk region in western Russia. A meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations was slated for Saudi Arabia the following day, with U.S. representatives Andrew Peek and Michael Anton scheduled to lead talks with Ukrainian and Russian officials.

In the wake of a partial ceasefire brokered by Washington, experts from Russia and the U.S. planned to discuss Black Sea shipping safety during the Saudi talks. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy visited Ukraine's Donetsk region, holding consultations with drone unit commanders near Pokrovsk and acknowledging the strategic role of drones in countering Russian advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025