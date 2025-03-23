Ukrainian Frontlines and Diplomacy: Zelenskiy's Strategic Plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy convened with top military commanders in Ukraine's northeast, deliberating on the country's conflict frontlines with Russia. The discourse also covered upcoming meetings with U.S. officials, set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Visuals on platform X depicted Zelenskiy in Kharkiv, a frequent target of Russian attacks, as discussions spanned sectors in Ukraine's east and the Kursk region in western Russia. A meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations was slated for Saudi Arabia the following day, with U.S. representatives Andrew Peek and Michael Anton scheduled to lead talks with Ukrainian and Russian officials.

In the wake of a partial ceasefire brokered by Washington, experts from Russia and the U.S. planned to discuss Black Sea shipping safety during the Saudi talks. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy visited Ukraine's Donetsk region, holding consultations with drone unit commanders near Pokrovsk and acknowledging the strategic role of drones in countering Russian advances.

