Grieving Parents Seek Justice for Slain Medic

The parents of a doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal are not upset about missing Union Minister Amit Shah during his visit. Despite previously seeking a meeting, they hope to connect with him in the future. They criticize a new doctor's association for lack of protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 09:06 IST
The bereaved parents of a doctor who was tragically raped and murdered in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have stated they are not displeased about not meeting Union Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to West Bengal. Despite seeking a meeting on October 22, they remain hopeful for future dialogue.

The tragic incident, which occurred on August 9, sparked national protests and marked Shah's first visit to Bengal since the April-May Lok Sabha polls. Attempts were made by state BJP leaders to arrange a meeting between the minister and the victim's parents, but it did not transpire.

Expressing frustration towards the newly-formed Junior Doctors Association, the parents questioned the group's actions post-tragedy. They also recalled fond memories of their daughter during Kali Puja, sharing a somber reflection of their now darkened home. They continue to seek justice for their daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

