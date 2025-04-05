Left Menu

West Bengal Court Orders Peaceful Ram Navami Rallies Amid Political Tensions

The West Bengal police faced allegations from BJP leaders of preventing Ram Navami celebrations. Court orders have allowed peaceful processions despite government restrictions, highlighting tensions between state authorities and BJP members advocating for religious processions. Preparations continue in Howrah for the April 6 festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:33 IST
West Bengal Court Orders Peaceful Ram Navami Rallies Amid Political Tensions
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arun Govil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have accused West Bengal police of obstructing Ram Navami festivities. BJP MP Arun Govil urged the state government to permit the processions, arguing that such events are traditionally peaceful. Govil expressed confusion over the government's stance, emphasizing that the country reverberates with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

The controversy intensified as Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal's Assembly, claimed that the police under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied him permission for the celebrations. According to Adhikari, the government's actions have compelled them to seek judicial intervention repeatedly.

In response to a legal challenge, the Calcutta High Court issued an order enabling a Ram Navami rally in Howrah, stipulating guidelines for its conduct. With the rally planned for April 6, authorities have ensured that the event will proceed without arms, motorcycles, and under police supervision. Meanwhile, markets in Howrah are already adorned with festive decorations, and police presence is heightened to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025