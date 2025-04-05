West Bengal Court Orders Peaceful Ram Navami Rallies Amid Political Tensions

In a recent development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have accused West Bengal police of obstructing Ram Navami festivities. BJP MP Arun Govil urged the state government to permit the processions, arguing that such events are traditionally peaceful. Govil expressed confusion over the government's stance, emphasizing that the country reverberates with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

The controversy intensified as Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal's Assembly, claimed that the police under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied him permission for the celebrations. According to Adhikari, the government's actions have compelled them to seek judicial intervention repeatedly.

In response to a legal challenge, the Calcutta High Court issued an order enabling a Ram Navami rally in Howrah, stipulating guidelines for its conduct. With the rally planned for April 6, authorities have ensured that the event will proceed without arms, motorcycles, and under police supervision. Meanwhile, markets in Howrah are already adorned with festive decorations, and police presence is heightened to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)