BJP Protests Over Exclusion of Congress MLAs in FIR Following Party Worker's Alleged Suicide

The BJP organized protests in Karnataka's Kodagu district, demanding inclusion of two Congress MLAs' names in the FIR related to a BJP worker's alleged suicide. The suicide note alleged harassment by Congress leaders. BJP officials, including B Y Vijayendra, were detained. Karnataka's Chief Minister dismissed BJP's demands as political tactics.

BJP staged protests across Kodagu district's Kushalnagar on Saturday, pressing for the inclusion of two Congress MLAs in the FIR concerning a BJP worker's alleged suicide. BJP leaders, including state president B Y Vijayendra and former legislators, were detained as they attempted to mount a protest at the Deputy Superintendent of Police office.

The deceased, Vinay Somaiah, is said to have left behind a suicide note on a WhatsApp group, accusing Congress leaders of harassment. Despite Somaiah's brother's complaint, the FIR failed to name MLAs A S Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused BJP of politicizing the issue, stating an investigation is ongoing.

The Home Minister stated that law will be applied equally, promising necessary actions based on evidence. Meanwhile, BJP leaders demand the inclusion of the Congress MLAs' names, criticizing alleged political pressure on police. The situation remains tense as investigations proceed.

