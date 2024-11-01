Left Menu

Bitcoin Controversy: Craig Wright's Legal Battle Heats Up

Craig Wright, who claims to have invented Bitcoin, faces a contempt of court charge after filing a colossal lawsuit against Jack Dorsey's Block. A UK court previously found Wright guilty of falsification and prohibited him from filing related claims. His appeal is pending, with pending contempt proceedings in December.

Bitcoin Controversy: Craig Wright's Legal Battle Heats Up
The ongoing legal saga involving Australian computer scientist Craig Wright takes a new turn as he faces accusations of contempt of court. Wright, who has previously claimed to be the elusive creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, filed a $1.18 billion lawsuit against Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's payments firm, Block.

A court previously found overwhelming evidence against Wright's claims of authorship of Bitcoin's foundational text, published under a pseudonym in 2008. The Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) pursued legal action to halt Wright's lawsuits against Bitcoin developers, leading a UK judge to refer Wright for potential perjury prosecution while restricting further related lawsuits.

Despite the legal set-backs, Wright remains defiant, denying any wrongdoing, and is appealing the court's previous decisions. His current lawsuit against Block is paused with a contempt hearing scheduled for December, as legal teams monitor ongoing developments from across international jurisdictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

