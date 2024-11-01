Bitcoin Controversy: Craig Wright's Legal Battle Heats Up
Craig Wright, who claims to have invented Bitcoin, faces a contempt of court charge after filing a colossal lawsuit against Jack Dorsey's Block. A UK court previously found Wright guilty of falsification and prohibited him from filing related claims. His appeal is pending, with pending contempt proceedings in December.
The ongoing legal saga involving Australian computer scientist Craig Wright takes a new turn as he faces accusations of contempt of court. Wright, who has previously claimed to be the elusive creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, filed a $1.18 billion lawsuit against Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's payments firm, Block.
A court previously found overwhelming evidence against Wright's claims of authorship of Bitcoin's foundational text, published under a pseudonym in 2008. The Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) pursued legal action to halt Wright's lawsuits against Bitcoin developers, leading a UK judge to refer Wright for potential perjury prosecution while restricting further related lawsuits.
Despite the legal set-backs, Wright remains defiant, denying any wrongdoing, and is appealing the court's previous decisions. His current lawsuit against Block is paused with a contempt hearing scheduled for December, as legal teams monitor ongoing developments from across international jurisdictions.
