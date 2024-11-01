Mizoram Launches Special Ration Cards and Handholding Scheme

Mizoram's Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, revealed that the state will issue special red ration cards to aid low-income families previously excluded from the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The plan will benefit 2,500 families, impacting approximately 1 lakh individuals.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy, merging the Handholding Scheme with the National Livestock Mission. The aim is to provide financial and logistical support to disadvantaged families. Beneficiaries meeting specific income criteria are invited to apply through district civil supply offices.

The state's Food Minister, B Lalchhanzova, indicated a forthcoming adjustment to the ration card system, noting that current holders of white non-NFSA cards with low annual incomes will be reclassified to NFSA. The government will back financial endeavors of such families by acting as bank loan guarantors and offering interest subsidies.

