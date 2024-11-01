Left Menu

Mizoram Launches Special Ration Cards and Handholding Scheme

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma announced special red ration cards for 2,500 families not covered by NFSA. The Handholding Scheme, linked with the National Livestock Mission, aims to aid low-income families with subsidies and loan support, inclusive of the meat processing industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:45 IST
Mizoram Launches Special Ration Cards and Handholding Scheme
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, revealed that the state will issue special red ration cards to aid low-income families previously excluded from the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The plan will benefit 2,500 families, impacting approximately 1 lakh individuals.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy, merging the Handholding Scheme with the National Livestock Mission. The aim is to provide financial and logistical support to disadvantaged families. Beneficiaries meeting specific income criteria are invited to apply through district civil supply offices.

The state's Food Minister, B Lalchhanzova, indicated a forthcoming adjustment to the ration card system, noting that current holders of white non-NFSA cards with low annual incomes will be reclassified to NFSA. The government will back financial endeavors of such families by acting as bank loan guarantors and offering interest subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024