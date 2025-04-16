Naidu Pushes for Increased Financial Support to Rebuild Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a strong appeal to the Sixteenth Finance Commission on Wednesday to increase the state's share of central taxes from 41% to 50%. He emphasized that this measure is crucial for rebuilding the state, seeking special financial assistance from the commission.

Naidu's plea is significant given that his party, the TDP, is a vital ally in the BJP-led NDA government, holding 16 crucial Lok Sabha seats. The loss of Hyderabad post-bifurcation, fiscal mismanagement, and the need for strategic projects are among the key issues highlighted by the chief minister.

Naidu is pushing for central support in various initiatives, including the Polavaram river project, skill development, and Amaravati's capital city development, all aimed to secure Andhra Pradesh's future and contribute to a prosperous India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)