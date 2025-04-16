Left Menu

Naidu Pushes for Increased Financial Support to Rebuild Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Sixteenth Finance Commission to boost central tax devolution from 41% to 50% to support the state's reconstruction. Naidu emphasized Andhra Pradesh's crucial role in India's growth and outlined key projects needing central assistance, including Amaravati's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:17 IST
Naidu Pushes for Increased Financial Support to Rebuild Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a strong appeal to the Sixteenth Finance Commission on Wednesday to increase the state's share of central taxes from 41% to 50%. He emphasized that this measure is crucial for rebuilding the state, seeking special financial assistance from the commission.

Naidu's plea is significant given that his party, the TDP, is a vital ally in the BJP-led NDA government, holding 16 crucial Lok Sabha seats. The loss of Hyderabad post-bifurcation, fiscal mismanagement, and the need for strategic projects are among the key issues highlighted by the chief minister.

Naidu is pushing for central support in various initiatives, including the Polavaram river project, skill development, and Amaravati's capital city development, all aimed to secure Andhra Pradesh's future and contribute to a prosperous India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025