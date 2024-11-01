Match-Fixing Allegations Shake Greek Soccer Amidst Libel Battle

Evangelos Marinakis, the Greek shipping magnate and owner of the English Premier League club Nottingham Forest, is embroiled in a legal battle over accusations of match-fixing in Greek soccer. The lawsuit, filed in London, targets Irini Karipidis, chair of the Greek Super League club Aris Thessaloniki, among others.

Marinakis claims Karipidis orchestrated a smear campaign alleging his involvement in match-fixing, drug smuggling, and unauthorized shipping activities. The accusations, which he fervently denies, were reportedly disseminated through a website promoted via a mobile billboard at Nottingham Forest matches in 2023.

Karipidis, however, stands firm on her defense of truth, requesting the revocation of the lawsuit permission. The legal documents reveal a complicated scenario involving alleged threats and a purported smear campaign, with each side making serious allegations against the other.

(With inputs from agencies.)