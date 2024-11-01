Left Menu

Match-Fixing Allegations Shake Greek Soccer Amidst Libel Battle

Evangelos Marinakis, a Greek shipping magnate and Nottingham Forest owner, faces accusations of attempting to fix a Greek soccer match. He's suing Irini Karipidis, Aris Thessaloniki chair, over an alleged smear campaign. The lawsuit escalates with strong denials and claims of adverse publicity and truths.

Evangelos Marinakis, the Greek shipping magnate and owner of the English Premier League club Nottingham Forest, is embroiled in a legal battle over accusations of match-fixing in Greek soccer. The lawsuit, filed in London, targets Irini Karipidis, chair of the Greek Super League club Aris Thessaloniki, among others.

Marinakis claims Karipidis orchestrated a smear campaign alleging his involvement in match-fixing, drug smuggling, and unauthorized shipping activities. The accusations, which he fervently denies, were reportedly disseminated through a website promoted via a mobile billboard at Nottingham Forest matches in 2023.

Karipidis, however, stands firm on her defense of truth, requesting the revocation of the lawsuit permission. The legal documents reveal a complicated scenario involving alleged threats and a purported smear campaign, with each side making serious allegations against the other.

