Enhanced Security for Deputy CM Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
In anticipation of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's security has been enhanced with ex-Force One personnel. Holding a 'Z plus' security level, this move is precautionary, without any specific threat, ahead of the November elections.
As Maharashtra approaches its assembly elections, authorities have intensified the security measures for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The enhancement includes assigning ex-Force One personnel, an elite commando unit, to his existing security detail, an official announced on Friday.
Currently enjoying a 'Z plus' security cover managed by the Maharashtra police's Special Protection Unit, Fadnavis's security enhancement is a proactive step taken to mitigate potential threats, despite no specific threats being identified, the official stated.
Maharashtra is gearing up for critical assembly polls, scheduled for November 20, with results to be declared on November 23. This preemptive security augmentation underscores the high-stakes atmosphere surrounding the electoral event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
