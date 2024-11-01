Tragic Stabbing Incident Rocks Delhi's Dwarka Area

A 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a confrontation in Delhi's Dwarka area early Friday. The police identified the victim as Gagan Oberoi, a property dealer.

The incident happened around 2.50 am on Hastsal Road in Uttam Nagar. Gagan's nephew, Aryan Oberoi, reported that the victim was attacked while standing outside their home, with one of the assailants stabbing him in the thigh. Despite being taken to the hospital, Gagan succumbed to his injuries.

An FIR has been lodged, and police have launched an investigation to uncover the motives behind the murder. Authorities have identified the suspects and are currently scrutinizing CCTV footage to track their whereabouts.

