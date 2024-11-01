Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing Incident Rocks Delhi's Dwarka Area

A property dealer named Gagan Oberoi, 38, was stabbed to death in Dwarka, Delhi, during a confrontation with several men. The incident occurred early Friday, and police are investigating the crime by reviewing CCTV footage. An FIR has been filed, and the accused have been identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a confrontation in Delhi's Dwarka area early Friday. The police identified the victim as Gagan Oberoi, a property dealer.

The incident happened around 2.50 am on Hastsal Road in Uttam Nagar. Gagan's nephew, Aryan Oberoi, reported that the victim was attacked while standing outside their home, with one of the assailants stabbing him in the thigh. Despite being taken to the hospital, Gagan succumbed to his injuries.

An FIR has been lodged, and police have launched an investigation to uncover the motives behind the murder. Authorities have identified the suspects and are currently scrutinizing CCTV footage to track their whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

