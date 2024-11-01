Left Menu

Iran Signals Possible Expansion of Missile Range Amid Rising Tensions

Kamal Kharrazi, an aide to Iran's supreme leader, hinted at Iran potentially extending its ballistic missile range and reconsidering its nuclear policy, amid rising tensions with Israel. Despite possessing nuclear capabilities, Iran maintains its program is peaceful, constrained by a fatwa against nuclear weapon development.

Kamal Kharrazi

Kamal Kharrazi, adviser to Iran's supreme leader, announced Friday that Tehran might extend its ballistic missiles' range and potentially reassess its nuclear doctrine amidst escalating tensions with Israel.

During an interview with Al-Mayadeen, a Lebanon-based pro-Iran broadcaster, Kharrazi suggested Iran could surpass its voluntary limit of 2,000 kilometers for missile range if conflict intensifies following recent hostilities. He noted Iran's technical ability to develop nuclear weapons but cited a religious decree by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued in the early 2000s, as a constraint.

The Supreme Leader, who ultimately dictates Tehran's nuclear program, prohibits nuclear weapon development, aligning with Iran's stance on peaceful nuclear pursuits. Iran claims no need to exceed the current missile range, as it already encompasses U.S. forces in the area. Kharrazi emphasized potential retaliation against Israel following recent airstrikes near Tehran.

