Left Menu

Alleged Assault in Patna Sparks Investigation

Bihar Police have arrested a man in Patna for allegedly assaulting a woman who reported the crime on October 28. The victim, visiting from West Bengal, claims her boyfriend introduced her to his friend, who then sedated and assaulted her. Police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:50 IST
Alleged Assault in Patna Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in Patna on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman, according to Bihar Police. The arrest follows a complaint filed by the victim at Kadam Kuan police station on October 28.

The victim, who was visiting Patna from West Bengal, alleged that she was attacked after meeting her boyfriend's friend. She claims the man sedated and assaulted her, but has yet to provide evidence implicating her boyfriend.

Police have registered a case and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities have indicated that, at present, it does not appear to be a gang-rape case, although further examinations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024