Alleged Assault in Patna Sparks Investigation

A man has been arrested in Patna on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman, according to Bihar Police. The arrest follows a complaint filed by the victim at Kadam Kuan police station on October 28.

The victim, who was visiting Patna from West Bengal, alleged that she was attacked after meeting her boyfriend's friend. She claims the man sedated and assaulted her, but has yet to provide evidence implicating her boyfriend.

Police have registered a case and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities have indicated that, at present, it does not appear to be a gang-rape case, although further examinations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)