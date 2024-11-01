Alleged Assault in Patna Sparks Investigation
Bihar Police have arrested a man in Patna for allegedly assaulting a woman who reported the crime on October 28. The victim, visiting from West Bengal, claims her boyfriend introduced her to his friend, who then sedated and assaulted her. Police continue their investigation.
A man has been arrested in Patna on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman, according to Bihar Police. The arrest follows a complaint filed by the victim at Kadam Kuan police station on October 28.
The victim, who was visiting Patna from West Bengal, alleged that she was attacked after meeting her boyfriend's friend. She claims the man sedated and assaulted her, but has yet to provide evidence implicating her boyfriend.
Police have registered a case and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities have indicated that, at present, it does not appear to be a gang-rape case, although further examinations are underway.
