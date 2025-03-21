Union Minister Condemns High Court's Controversial Ruling on Sexual Assault
Union Minister Annapurna Devi criticized the Allahabad High Court ruling that deems actions like breast grabbing and pyjama string snapping as aggravated sexual assault rather than attempted rape. She urged the Supreme Court to review the decision, highlighting its potential adverse societal impact. The case involved an 11-year-old girl assaulted in Uttar Pradesh.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, has voiced strong objections to the recent Allahabad High Court ruling, which determined that actions such as grabbing breasts or snapping a pyjama string do not constitute rape or an attempt to rape, but rather categorize as aggravated sexual assault.
Speaking outside the Lok Sabha, Devi called upon the Supreme Court to intervene, stating the verdict is unsuitable for a civilized society. She stressed the importance of the Supreme Court taking serious cognizance of the ruling.
The minister further expressed concerns about the broader societal implications of the judgement, cautioning that it might convey a negative message. The original case involved an assault on an 11-year-old girl by two men in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh.
