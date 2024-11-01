Left Menu

Kerala's Waqf Land Dispute Sparks Political Tensions

Kerala's ruling Left coalition faces internal conflict over the Waqf land issue. Key ally Kerala Congress (M) condemns the law, supporting Catholic-backed protests challenging the Waqf Board's property claims. The debate intensifies with the introduction of the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, at the national level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:04 IST
Kerala's Waqf Land Dispute Sparks Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's ruling Left coalition is grappling with internal discord as the Waqf land issue sparks contention. The prominent ally Kerala Congress (M) is vocal against the existing law, branding it 'immoral', as protests gain momentum against the Waqf Board's property claims in Ernakulam district.

The party's general secretary, K Ananda Kumar, asserts roughly 600 families in Cherai and Munambam villages are engaged in a battle for survival, challenging what they deem unlawful claims by the Waqf Board. Their efforts, bolstered by the Catholic Church, underline the friction within the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

This discord is further deepened by the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, by the Union Minority Affairs Minister in the Lok Sabha, which faces opposition for allegedly targeting the Muslim community. Despite unanimous state assembly resolutions against it, the bill has ignited political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024