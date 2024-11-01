Kerala's Waqf Land Dispute Sparks Political Tensions

Kerala's ruling Left coalition is grappling with internal discord as the Waqf land issue sparks contention. The prominent ally Kerala Congress (M) is vocal against the existing law, branding it 'immoral', as protests gain momentum against the Waqf Board's property claims in Ernakulam district.

The party's general secretary, K Ananda Kumar, asserts roughly 600 families in Cherai and Munambam villages are engaged in a battle for survival, challenging what they deem unlawful claims by the Waqf Board. Their efforts, bolstered by the Catholic Church, underline the friction within the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

This discord is further deepened by the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, by the Union Minority Affairs Minister in the Lok Sabha, which faces opposition for allegedly targeting the Muslim community. Despite unanimous state assembly resolutions against it, the bill has ignited political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)