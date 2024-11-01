Tragic Incident: Uncle Arrested for Allegedly Raping Niece

An 11-year-old girl from a local village has reportedly been the victim of rape by her uncle, according to police sources. The incident has led to the immediate arrest of the accused, identified as Yashwant.

Authorities confirmed that the minor's maternal grandfather filed a formal complaint, prompting law enforcement action. Yashwant faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

As the investigation progresses, police have assured the public that the accused is currently in custody and is undergoing questioning. The community waits for further developments in this distressing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)