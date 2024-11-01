Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Uncle Arrested for Allegedly Raping Niece

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village. The police have arrested the accused, Yashwant, and charged him under relevant sections including the POCSO Act. Investigations are currently ongoing, following the complaint lodged by the girl's maternal grandfather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:25 IST
Tragic Incident: Uncle Arrested for Allegedly Raping Niece
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old girl from a local village has reportedly been the victim of rape by her uncle, according to police sources. The incident has led to the immediate arrest of the accused, identified as Yashwant.

Authorities confirmed that the minor's maternal grandfather filed a formal complaint, prompting law enforcement action. Yashwant faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

As the investigation progresses, police have assured the public that the accused is currently in custody and is undergoing questioning. The community waits for further developments in this distressing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024