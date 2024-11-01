Left Menu

Diplomatic Jigsaw: U.S. Pushes for Ceasefire Amid Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

A U.S. diplomat reportedly proposed that Lebanon declare a unilateral ceasefire with Israel to restart talks and halt Israel-Hezbollah hostilities, a notion denied by both Lebanon and the U.S. Despite the denials, diplomatic efforts continue to achieve a ceasefire and adhere to U.N. Resolution 1701.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:27 IST
Diplomatic Jigsaw: U.S. Pushes for Ceasefire Amid Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is reportedly pushing Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire with Israel in an attempt to revive halted talks and ease ongoing hostilities between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah. However, both Beirut and U.S. officials have denied such claims, emphasizing efforts on bilateral ceasefire negotiations.

Despite these denials, the U.S. continues its intensified diplomatic push, with senior White House officials visiting Lebanon and Israel to mediate talks for a lasting ceasefire arrangement under the framework of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which had previously ended conflicts in the region in 2006.

Sources indicate that U.S Envoy Amos Hochstein conveyed this message to Lebanese authorities, urging them to reclaim negotiation initiatives after Israel's intense military operations. However, Lebanese officials continue to stress the need for mutual agreement to establish lasting peace, highlighting Hezbollah's critical role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

