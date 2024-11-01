Diplomatic Jigsaw: U.S. Pushes for Ceasefire Amid Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

The United States is reportedly pushing Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire with Israel in an attempt to revive halted talks and ease ongoing hostilities between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah. However, both Beirut and U.S. officials have denied such claims, emphasizing efforts on bilateral ceasefire negotiations.

Despite these denials, the U.S. continues its intensified diplomatic push, with senior White House officials visiting Lebanon and Israel to mediate talks for a lasting ceasefire arrangement under the framework of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which had previously ended conflicts in the region in 2006.

Sources indicate that U.S Envoy Amos Hochstein conveyed this message to Lebanese authorities, urging them to reclaim negotiation initiatives after Israel's intense military operations. However, Lebanese officials continue to stress the need for mutual agreement to establish lasting peace, highlighting Hezbollah's critical role.

(With inputs from agencies.)