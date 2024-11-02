Left Menu

Rock Salt Mining Collapse in Maceio: A Crisis Uncovered

Brazilian authorities have indicted 20 individuals linked to the petrochemical giant Braskem for their role in destructive rock salt mining activities in Maceio. The mining operations prompted the collapse of five neighborhoods, displacing thousands. A financial settlement has been announced for remediation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 02-11-2024 03:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 03:56 IST
Brazil's federal authorities took action on Friday, indicting 20 people associated with a rock salt mining project that led to the desolation of five neighborhoods in Maceio, forcing a mass exodus of tens of thousands.

Among the accused are employees or contractors tied to the petrochemical heavyweight Braskem. Notably, this company is majority-owned by Petrobras and Novonor. Allegations against them include environmental degradation and public property damage following mining activities conducted for four decades. The neighborhoods in question began showing signs of collapse in 2018.

While Braskem maintained its stance of legal compliance and cooperation with inquiries, it has yet to fully examine the police report and thus refrains from commenting on the indictments. The $356-million settlement agreement, proclaimed in July 2023, aims to bolster structural integrity and provide support for affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

