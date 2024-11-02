Rock Salt Mining Collapse in Maceio: A Crisis Uncovered

Brazil's federal authorities took action on Friday, indicting 20 people associated with a rock salt mining project that led to the desolation of five neighborhoods in Maceio, forcing a mass exodus of tens of thousands.

Among the accused are employees or contractors tied to the petrochemical heavyweight Braskem. Notably, this company is majority-owned by Petrobras and Novonor. Allegations against them include environmental degradation and public property damage following mining activities conducted for four decades. The neighborhoods in question began showing signs of collapse in 2018.

While Braskem maintained its stance of legal compliance and cooperation with inquiries, it has yet to fully examine the police report and thus refrains from commenting on the indictments. The $356-million settlement agreement, proclaimed in July 2023, aims to bolster structural integrity and provide support for affected residents.

