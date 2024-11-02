Religious Hiring Policies Spark Controversy

The AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of a recent policy announced by the chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), advocating for a Hindu-only staff at the Tirumala site.

In a statement on social media platform X, Owaisi pointed out an inconsistency between the TTD's exclusionary policy and the NDA government's initiative to include non-Muslims in Waqf Boards and the Waqf Council. He remarked, "What is good for the goose should be good for the gander."

TTD Board's new chairman, B R Naidu, stated his intent to consult with the Andhra Pradesh government regarding the reassignment or voluntary retirement of non-Hindu staff at Tirumala, further igniting the debate over religious representation at institutional levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)