Religious Hiring Policies Spark Controversy

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the religious hiring policies of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and the NDA government, highlighting perceived inconsistencies. TTD chairman B R Naidu advocated for a Hindu-only staff policy, while the central government promotes diverse representation in Waqf Boards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:49 IST
The AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of a recent policy announced by the chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), advocating for a Hindu-only staff at the Tirumala site.

In a statement on social media platform X, Owaisi pointed out an inconsistency between the TTD's exclusionary policy and the NDA government's initiative to include non-Muslims in Waqf Boards and the Waqf Council. He remarked, "What is good for the goose should be good for the gander."

TTD Board's new chairman, B R Naidu, stated his intent to consult with the Andhra Pradesh government regarding the reassignment or voluntary retirement of non-Hindu staff at Tirumala, further igniting the debate over religious representation at institutional levels.

