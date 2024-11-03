Threat Message Sparks Security Concerns for CM Adityanath
The Mumbai traffic police received a threat against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding his resignation or face consequences similar to NCP leader Baba Siddique. The police are on high alert as Adityanath plans to visit Maharashtra for the assembly election campaign. An investigation is underway.
The Mumbai traffic police have been put on high alert after receiving a threat message against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The message, which came from an unidentified source, warned that if Adityanath doesn't resign, he will be assassinated like NCP leader Baba Siddique.
According to officials, the threat was sent to the traffic control room and has ramped up security concerns, particularly as Adityanath is scheduled to arrive in Maharashtra for the upcoming state assembly election campaign.
Law enforcement agencies have launched a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure the safety of the Chief Minister and maintain order during the political events.
