Left Menu

Threat Message Sparks Security Concerns for CM Adityanath

The Mumbai traffic police received a threat against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding his resignation or face consequences similar to NCP leader Baba Siddique. The police are on high alert as Adityanath plans to visit Maharashtra for the assembly election campaign. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:59 IST
Threat Message Sparks Security Concerns for CM Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai traffic police have been put on high alert after receiving a threat message against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The message, which came from an unidentified source, warned that if Adityanath doesn't resign, he will be assassinated like NCP leader Baba Siddique.

According to officials, the threat was sent to the traffic control room and has ramped up security concerns, particularly as Adityanath is scheduled to arrive in Maharashtra for the upcoming state assembly election campaign.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure the safety of the Chief Minister and maintain order during the political events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024