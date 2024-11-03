EU's Political Shift and Commission's Influence Under Scrutiny

The European Union's ongoing political transformation takes center stage as new commissioners, predominantly from nationalist and populist backgrounds, face vetting in Brussels. Over the course of five days, EU parliamentarians will evaluate 26 nominees to determine their eligibility to steer the influential European Commission.

This entity, responsible for crafting laws that apply across the 27-nation bloc, holds significant sway over sectors such as agriculture, trade, and health. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, re-elected for a second term, has strategically assembled a right-leaning executive team, predominantly from the European People's Party, to guide the EU for the next five years.

Amid high stakes, nominees undergo intense scrutiny during confirmation hearings, where they must prove competence and commitment to the EU's values. The commission, akin to a government cabinet, influences daily life for 450 million citizens, with its power felt globally in trade and competition spheres.

