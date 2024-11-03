Left Menu

EU's Political Shift and Commission's Influence Under Scrutiny

The European Union's political climate is being scrutinized as 26 new commissioners, mainly from the political right, are vetted for the European Commission. Leading the bloc's law-making, Ursula von der Leyen's team faces varied expectations amid growing influence and strategic political maneuvers within the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:52 IST
EU's Political Shift and Commission's Influence Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's ongoing political transformation takes center stage as new commissioners, predominantly from nationalist and populist backgrounds, face vetting in Brussels. Over the course of five days, EU parliamentarians will evaluate 26 nominees to determine their eligibility to steer the influential European Commission.

This entity, responsible for crafting laws that apply across the 27-nation bloc, holds significant sway over sectors such as agriculture, trade, and health. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, re-elected for a second term, has strategically assembled a right-leaning executive team, predominantly from the European People's Party, to guide the EU for the next five years.

Amid high stakes, nominees undergo intense scrutiny during confirmation hearings, where they must prove competence and commitment to the EU's values. The commission, akin to a government cabinet, influences daily life for 450 million citizens, with its power felt globally in trade and competition spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024