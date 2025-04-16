Left Menu

Political Turmoil as Bangladesh Nationalist Party Pushes for December Elections

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party expressed dissatisfaction after talks with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who did not set a December election deadline despite their demands. BNP officials stressed the need for elections to stabilize the country's economy and politics, amidst support for reforms and new political parties emerging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:42 IST
  • Bangladesh

A seven-member BNP delegation, led by Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, engaged with Yunus to address the election roadmap, economic status, political case withdrawals, and deposed PM Sheikh Hasina's trial. Despite a lengthy meeting, Yunus only promised elections between December and June, leaving BNP officials concerned.

Political dynamics are further complicated by the emergence of the National Citizen Party, backed by Yunus, calling for elections post-reforms. BNP's Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury emphasized the need for a definitive election timeline, while Law Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul noted the BNP's commitment to reforms. Differences remain regarding election timing under an administration seen as sympathetic to the BNP, according to NCP convenor Nahid Islam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

