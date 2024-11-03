Tragedy in Katihar: Children Missing After Boat Capsizes in Ganga

Tragedy struck in Bihar's Katihar district as a boat carrying 12 individuals capsized in the Ganga river near Hatkola village on Sunday morning. Two children are reported missing, with search efforts underway, according to District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena.

While ten individuals have been rescued, the state disaster relief force has launched an operation to trace the missing children. Senior district and local police officials are coordinating the rescue operation on the ground.

Additionally, Manohar Prasad Singh, the MLA from Manihari assembly seat, is at the site, overseeing the search efforts and providing assistance where needed. The community remains hopeful for a positive outcome in this distressing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)