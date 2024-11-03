Left Menu

Tragedy in Katihar: Children Missing After Boat Capsizes in Ganga

Two children remain missing after a boat carrying 12 people capsized in the Ganga river near Hatkola village in Bihar's Katihar district. Ten individuals have been rescued, and a search operation is ongoing. Local officials and a state disaster relief team are involved in the effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katihar | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Bihar's Katihar district as a boat carrying 12 individuals capsized in the Ganga river near Hatkola village on Sunday morning. Two children are reported missing, with search efforts underway, according to District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena.

While ten individuals have been rescued, the state disaster relief force has launched an operation to trace the missing children. Senior district and local police officials are coordinating the rescue operation on the ground.

Additionally, Manohar Prasad Singh, the MLA from Manihari assembly seat, is at the site, overseeing the search efforts and providing assistance where needed. The community remains hopeful for a positive outcome in this distressing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

