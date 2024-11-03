Left Menu

India-China Relations: A Step Towards Peace

India and China have shown progress in troop disengagement at friction points in eastern Ladakh, marking a significant step in their strained relations post-2020 clash. With verification patrols underway, this development opens possibilities for further peace initiatives, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India and China have achieved a measure of success in their efforts to reduce military tensions along the Line of Actual Control, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Speaking on Sunday, Jaishankar described the progress as a 'welcome' development in a complex and strained relationship.

Following the recent disengagement of troops at specific friction points—namely Demchok and the Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh—India has begun verification patrols in Depsang, while similar efforts in Demchok were initiated on Friday. This marks a pivotal moment, as relations have been severely affected since the 2020 clash in the Galwan Valley.

Jaishankar highlighted the significance of continued diplomatic interactions, referencing a recent meeting between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping. In Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed a finalized agreement that aims to resolve issues lingering since 2020, potentially paving the way for new developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

