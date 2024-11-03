Left Menu

Communal Tensions Rise Over Munambam Waqf Land Dispute

Amid growing protests over the Waqf land issue in Munambam, Ernakulam district, the CPI warns against communal division. Christian residents and the Catholic Church challenge the unlawful possession claims by the Waqf Board. The controversy also involves political disagreements over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Tensions are escalating in Munambam, Ernakulam district, where residents, supported by the Catholic Church, are protesting against alleged unlawful claims by the Waqf Board over land ownership.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), a coalition partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), has voiced concerns that certain factions are leveraging the dispute to foster communal discord.

The controversy centers around the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which has become a contentious issue, drawing opposition from local political parties and religious communities.

