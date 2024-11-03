Communal Tensions Rise Over Munambam Waqf Land Dispute
Amid growing protests over the Waqf land issue in Munambam, Ernakulam district, the CPI warns against communal division. Christian residents and the Catholic Church challenge the unlawful possession claims by the Waqf Board. The controversy also involves political disagreements over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions are escalating in Munambam, Ernakulam district, where residents, supported by the Catholic Church, are protesting against alleged unlawful claims by the Waqf Board over land ownership.
The Communist Party of India (CPI), a coalition partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), has voiced concerns that certain factions are leveraging the dispute to foster communal discord.
The controversy centers around the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which has become a contentious issue, drawing opposition from local political parties and religious communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lahore High Court Initiates Full Court Bench Amid Student Harassment Protests
Balochistan Lawyers Challenge Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Threaten Nationwide Protests
Navi Mumbai Liquor Shop Denied After Protests
Temple Desecration Sparks Controversial Protests
Protests Erupt Over TSPSC Exam Amid Reservation Concerns