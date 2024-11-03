Communal Tensions Rise Over Munambam Waqf Land Dispute

Tensions are escalating in Munambam, Ernakulam district, where residents, supported by the Catholic Church, are protesting against alleged unlawful claims by the Waqf Board over land ownership.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), a coalition partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), has voiced concerns that certain factions are leveraging the dispute to foster communal discord.

The controversy centers around the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which has become a contentious issue, drawing opposition from local political parties and religious communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)