Left Menu

IMF Review May Unlock $1.2 Billion for Egypt

The IMF is set to review Egypt's loan programme, potentially unlocking $1.2 billion in financing. This marks the fourth review of Egypt's 46-month IMF deal, expanded to $8 billion this year. Discussions will also explore Egypt's greening economy efforts and access to the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:34 IST
IMF Review May Unlock $1.2 Billion for Egypt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will commence its review of Egypt's loan programme on Tuesday, as announced by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during a press conference with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

This fourth review, part of Egypt's 46-month IMF loan programme approved in 2022, could release over $1.2 billion in financing. The loan size was expanded to $8 billion this year following an economic crisis characterized by steep inflation and acute foreign currency shortages.

Prime Minister Madbouly highlighted the importance of IMF-Egypt cooperation, anticipating continued success in the partnership. Georgieva commended the existing collaboration and addressed current global challenges. Upcoming talks will explore ways to support Egypt's greening economy objectives and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, for which Egypt seeks an additional $1 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024