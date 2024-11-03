Left Menu

Lawyers Unite: Strike Over Ghaziabad Courtroom Clash

Delhi bar associations have resolved to strike on Monday to protest an alleged attack on lawyers in a Ghaziabad courtroom. The clash involved police and advocating lawyers, leading to a violent altercation. The bar committee demands justice and calls for solidarity among lawyers against police brutality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:59 IST
Lawyers Unite: Strike Over Ghaziabad Courtroom Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi bar associations have resolved to stage a strike on Monday in response to an alleged assault on lawyers in a courtroom in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

A skirmish between baton-wielding police officers and protesting advocates erupted on October 29 after a judge summoned the police to disperse the dissenting lawyers, who were raising slogans against him over a dispute.

The committee's general secretary, Atul Kumar Sharma, urged all lawyers to abstain from work to show solidarity with their colleagues and to protest against what they termed 'police brutality.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024