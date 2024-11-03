Lawyers Unite: Strike Over Ghaziabad Courtroom Clash

The Delhi bar associations have resolved to stage a strike on Monday in response to an alleged assault on lawyers in a courtroom in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

A skirmish between baton-wielding police officers and protesting advocates erupted on October 29 after a judge summoned the police to disperse the dissenting lawyers, who were raising slogans against him over a dispute.

The committee's general secretary, Atul Kumar Sharma, urged all lawyers to abstain from work to show solidarity with their colleagues and to protest against what they termed 'police brutality.'

(With inputs from agencies.)