Lawyers Unite: Strike Over Ghaziabad Courtroom Clash
Delhi bar associations have resolved to strike on Monday to protest an alleged attack on lawyers in a Ghaziabad courtroom. The clash involved police and advocating lawyers, leading to a violent altercation. The bar committee demands justice and calls for solidarity among lawyers against police brutality.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:59 IST
The Delhi bar associations have resolved to stage a strike on Monday in response to an alleged assault on lawyers in a courtroom in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
A skirmish between baton-wielding police officers and protesting advocates erupted on October 29 after a judge summoned the police to disperse the dissenting lawyers, who were raising slogans against him over a dispute.
The committee's general secretary, Atul Kumar Sharma, urged all lawyers to abstain from work to show solidarity with their colleagues and to protest against what they termed 'police brutality.'
