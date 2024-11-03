Daring Heist at Jalna Cooperative Society

In a brazen robbery, gold and Rs 12 lakh in cash were stolen from a cooperative credit society in Maharashtra's Jalna city early Sunday morning, according to the police.

The incident occurred at Aditiya Urban Credit Cooperative Society located in the Old Monda area. Thieves reportedly used a gas cutter to gain entry to the premises and access the locker, absconding with Rs 12 lakh cash, while the value of the stolen gold is still being determined.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopany stated that CCTV footage is under review, and two police teams have been mobilized to apprehend the suspects. A formal case has been registered with the Sadar Bazar police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)