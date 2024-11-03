Tragic Diwali Accident Sparks Outcry in Pune

A tragedy unfolded in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune when a speeding car struck and killed a 35-year-old man, according to police reports on Sunday. The victim, identified as Soham Patel, was celebrating Diwali by bursting firecrackers on the road when the incident occurred.

The deadly accident took place in the Ravet locality on November 1, with CCTV footage of the event subsequently surfacing on social media platforms. The footage has intensified public demands for justice.

Citizens in the area are urging law enforcement to take immediate action against the unidentified driver, expressing intentions to protest should the police fail to apprehend the suspect. Authorities have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation.

