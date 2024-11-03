Left Menu

Tragic Diwali Accident Sparks Outcry in Pune

A 35-year-old man named Soham Patel was fatally struck by a speeding car while setting off firecrackers in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. The incident, captured on CCTV, has led to public demands for the driver’s arrest. Police are investigating the November 1 accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:58 IST
Tragic Diwali Accident Sparks Outcry in Pune
man
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune when a speeding car struck and killed a 35-year-old man, according to police reports on Sunday. The victim, identified as Soham Patel, was celebrating Diwali by bursting firecrackers on the road when the incident occurred.

The deadly accident took place in the Ravet locality on November 1, with CCTV footage of the event subsequently surfacing on social media platforms. The footage has intensified public demands for justice.

Citizens in the area are urging law enforcement to take immediate action against the unidentified driver, expressing intentions to protest should the police fail to apprehend the suspect. Authorities have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024