Conflict Escalation: Gaza Under Fire

Israeli airstrikes have intensified in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 31 people, according to Palestinian medics.

The latest attacks focus on northern regions where the army is targeting Hamas strongholds, despite Palestinians accusing Israel of ethnic cleansing to create buffer zones.

The ongoing conflict has significantly impacted health services, with reports of attacks affecting hospitals and disrupting a crucial polio vaccination campaign aimed at reaching thousands of children.

(With inputs from agencies.)