Conflict Escalation: Gaza Under Fire
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least 31 Palestinians, sparking allegations of ethnic cleansing. The attacks targeted northern areas aiming to prevent Hamas regrouping, as evacuations and ground offensives continue. Meanwhile, a polio vaccination campaign faces challenges due to the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:33 IST
Israeli airstrikes have intensified in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 31 people, according to Palestinian medics.
The latest attacks focus on northern regions where the army is targeting Hamas strongholds, despite Palestinians accusing Israel of ethnic cleansing to create buffer zones.
The ongoing conflict has significantly impacted health services, with reports of attacks affecting hospitals and disrupting a crucial polio vaccination campaign aimed at reaching thousands of children.
