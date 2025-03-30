Left Menu

Proposed Ceasefire in Gaza: New Hopes Amid Conflict

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar. The terms involve the release of Israeli hostages and phased negotiations, despite ongoing violence between Israel and Gaza. Israel's response includes counter-proposals coordinated with the U.S., while Hamas insists on preserving its arsenal.

Updated: 30-03-2025 01:18 IST
Proposed Ceasefire in Gaza: New Hopes Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas has accepted a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, facilitating hopes for a resolution to the ongoing Gaza conflict. Khalil al-Hayya, a Hamas chief, announced the acceptance in a televised speech, indicating a strategic move towards peace negotiations.

The proposal includes phased releases of Israeli hostages by Hamas, and indications from Egyptian intermediaries suggest a positive response from Israel. Discussions continue, with Israel crafting a counter-proposal while coordinating with the United States.

Despite the proposed ceasefire, violence persists with Israeli military operations continuing in Gaza, resulting in significant casualties. The international community watches closely as negotiations unfold, with both Hamas and Israel adhering to firm stances on security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

