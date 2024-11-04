Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Naidu's Stand Against the Waqf Bill

Amidst opposition from Muslim organizations, TDP leader Nawab Jan affirmed that Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu will ensure no bill that harms Muslims' interests, such as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, is implemented. The bill is under examination by a Joint Parliamentary Committee amidst political contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 00:15 IST
Unity in Diversity: Naidu's Stand Against the Waqf Bill
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill from several Muslim organizations, Nawab Jan, a senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), voiced strong opposition on Sunday. He emphasized that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would block any legislation detrimental to Muslim interests.

Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan' organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jan urged unity in resisting the passage of the bill in Parliament. He highlighted Naidu's secular outlook and the considerable benefits Muslims received during his tenure.

The contentious bill, under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, has sparked debates. The government defends its position, while the opposition accuses it of targeting Muslims and infringing on constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

