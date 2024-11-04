Unity in Diversity: Naidu's Stand Against the Waqf Bill

Amid growing opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill from several Muslim organizations, Nawab Jan, a senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), voiced strong opposition on Sunday. He emphasized that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would block any legislation detrimental to Muslim interests.

Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan' organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jan urged unity in resisting the passage of the bill in Parliament. He highlighted Naidu's secular outlook and the considerable benefits Muslims received during his tenure.

The contentious bill, under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, has sparked debates. The government defends its position, while the opposition accuses it of targeting Muslims and infringing on constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)