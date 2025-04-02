Left Menu

Heatwave Alert in Andhra Pradesh: 30 Mandals on High Temperature Watch

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) warns of heatwaves across 30 mandals on Wednesday. Heatwave conditions are expected in districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and more. Officials urge caution as temperatures soar, with peak recordings at Ulindakonda and Nelivada. Some regions may also experience isolated thunderstorms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-04-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 09:45 IST
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a heatwave warning for Wednesday, affecting 30 mandals throughout the state. This alert comes as temperatures continue to rise, with some areas already experiencing highs nearing 40 degrees Celsius.

Notable districts under the heatwave forecast include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Alluri Sitarama Raju, with Parvathipuram Manyam recording the highest number of affected mandals. In contrast, scattered thunderstorms are anticipated in Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor districts, offering some respite from the heat.

Temperature peaks were noted in Ulindakonda and Nelivada, reaching 39.8 degrees Celsius, while other areas like Vempalle and Rudravaram also faced intense heat. As residents brace for extreme weather, officials emphasize precautionary measures for those in the path of the heatwave.

